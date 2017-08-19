19-08-2017 09:00

20-08-2017 16:00

America/Toronto

ANTIQUING at the ARC

ANTIQUING at the ARC August 19 & 20 2017 Saturday 9 am to 5 pm & Sunday 10 am to 4 pm An Antiquer’s Dream ! Adults $6.00 at the door Children 13 & under FREE with an adult Admission ATM • & Snack Bar • Wheelchair Accessible FREE PARKING LOCATION Acadia Recreation Complex 240 – 90TH Avenue SE Calgary AB T2J 6P6 ANTIQUE IDENTIFICATION CLINIC The antique identification clinic will run throughout the shows hours. Find out more about your treasures. The Identification clinic will feature Gale Pirie C.P.P.A a well-known CBC Antiques Road Show appraiser Fees: $15 per item or 3 for $40 Show information call Dennis 604 316 1933 or email tammy@antiquesbydesign.com online at http://www.antiquesbydesignshows.com http://www.facebook.com/antiquesbydesignshows Full details →