680 CJOB is thrilled to welcome Piaf! The Show on Thursday, October 5th at the Burton Cummings Theatre!

Celebrate the music of Édith Piaf! Also known as “The Little Sparrow”, she was known as France’s national chanteuse and she became one of France’s greatest international stars. Let yourself be transported to romantic Paris with “La Vie en Rose”, the charming “Mon Manège à Moi”, and the anthemic “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.”

To purchase your pre-sale tickets, CLICK HERE between 10:00 AM, Monday, May 15 and 10:00 PM on Wednesday, May 17 and enter the offer code: PARIS

Conceived and directed by the Nice-based theatrical maverick Gil Marsalla and starring Anne Carrere, a young French performer hailed as “Edith Piaf’s legitimate musical heiress” PIAF!, THE SHOW premiered in 2015 as a tribute to “The Swallow of Montmartre” on the centennial on her birthday and was inspired by the award-winning movie La Vie En Rose. In two 45-minute acts, the show narrates the rags-to-riches story of the Parisian singer’s career through her unforgettable songs, complemented by a visual tapestry of previously unreleased photographs and images of famous Parisian locations of the Edith Piaf era.

“Édith Piaf’s music still stirs deep emotions,” said Alan Nobili, Alliance Française du Manitoba Executive Director. “She remains an icon of Paris and chanson française. She inspired and keeps inspiring numerous artists. We are proud to contribute to the success of this remarkable show in Winnipeg!”