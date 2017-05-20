Art Exhibit: DIMENSIONS

EXHIBITION DATES: Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery (813 Broadway Avenue) May 20th – July 29th.

AWARDS GALA: The Refinery Arts & Spirit Centre (609 Dufferin Avenue) June 24th at 7:00pm.

RECEPTION: Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery (813 Broadway Avenue) June 24th at 8:30pm.

It’s a telling sign of excellence when the jurors of the Saskatchewan Craft Council’s DIMENSIONS exhibition ask to include 36 pieces instead of 35! DIMENSIONS is a well-established, biennial, juried, touring exhibition of Fine Craft organized by the Saskatchewan Craft Council (SCC) for over 30 years. DIMENSIONS encourages artists to push themselves creatively and technically. Selected works are unique, incorporating individual expression that transcends techniques; works that have content as well as achieving technical and creative excellence.

Jurors Belinda Harrow and Jenna Stanton assessed 183 pieces by 110 artists for DIMENSIONS. They chose 36 pieces by 35 artists. Open to any resident of Saskatchewan, DIMENSIONS attracts a diverse community of makers; the SCC was excited to see that 22 emerging artists and 45 non-SCC members submitted work, in addition to 65 SCC members.

We encourage anyone who loves beautifully crafted objects to visit DIMENSIONS at the Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery or one of the other venues during this tour. Experience the visual delight and diversity of Saskatchewan craft through DIMENSIONS.

TOURS: Grimsby Public Art Gallery (Grimsby, Ontario) September 30th – November 19th. Godfrey Dean Art Gallery (Yorkton, Saskatchewan) April to May 2018. Art Gallery of Swift Current (Swift Current, Saskatchewan) June 30/2018 to September 2/2018. Lloydminster Cultural & Science Centre (Lloydminster, Saskatchewan) October 6/2018 to November 17/2018.