06-09-2017 08:00

06-09-2017 12:00

America/Toronto

Easter Seals Drop Zone

Participants will take the leap down a 30 storey building to help Albertans living with disabilities and medical conditions. This unique adventure raised well over a million dollars in the past 12 years and drawn hundreds of spectators to downtown Calgary. This will be the final year for the Easter Seals Drop Zone and together we hope to make it the most successful yet. Visit the Drop Zone website to register. Full details →