ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT VARENYKY (PEROGY) SUPPER – Includes dessert and beverage. Meat and cabbage rolls are extra. While quantities last. With admission your name is entered into 2 draws for a Certificate each worth $15.00 towards a future Varenyky Supper (no cash value). Thank you for supporting our church fundraiser!

Adults: $12.00 each. Children (ages 5-9): $6.00 each. Children (under 5): Free.