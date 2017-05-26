View full results
Event
May 26 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

ALL – YOU – CAN – EAT VARENYKY (PEROGY) SUPPER

Where
Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Auditorium - 919 - 20th Street West, Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 26-05-2017 17:00 26-05-2017 19:00 America/Toronto ALL – YOU – CAN – EAT VARENYKY (PEROGY) SUPPER

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT VARENYKY (PEROGY) SUPPER – Includes dessert and beverage.  Meat and cabbage rolls are extra.  While quantities last.  With admission your name is entered into 2 draws for a Certificate each worth $15.00 towards a future Varenyky Supper (no cash value).  Thank you for supporting our church fundraiser!Adults: $12.00 each.  Children (ages 5-9): $6.00 each…. Full details 

 Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Auditorium - 919 - 20th Street West, Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT VARENYKY (PEROGY) SUPPER – Includes dessert and beverage.  Meat and cabbage rolls are extra.  While quantities last.  With admission your name is entered into 2 draws for a Certificate each worth $15.00 towards a future Varenyky Supper (no cash value).  Thank you for supporting our church fundraiser!

Adults: $12.00 each.  Children (ages 5-9): $6.00 each. Children (under 5): Free.
Global News