Nazareth on Friday, July 28th at the Burton Cummings Theatre

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 12th at 10am

Nazareth is, without a doubt, the biggest rock band to ever emerge from Scotland. These rock icons will make a stop at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Friday, July 28, 2017. Tickets go on sale to the public, Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices start at $29.50 (plus fees).

Nazareth toured with Deep Purple in the early 70’s where they met Roger Glover who produced their breakthrough album Razamanaz in 1973, that included the hits “Broken Down Angel” and “Bad Bad Boy.” The album was followed by Loud’n’Proud later the same year featuring the single “This Flight Tonight”, which became a massive hit throughout Europe and sent the band to Number 1 in Germany. It was also a huge hit in Canada where the band became the first foreign band to do a coast to coast tour of the country that wasn’t just part of the North America tour.

The classic album that brought them American success and international acclaim was the next one, Hair Of The Dog and its title track became a staple of Rock Radio through the world. The American version of the album contained the beautiful “Love Hurts” which still sets the standard for a rock ballad vocal to this day. In 1982, the band released “Dream On”, another ballad that was to become an anthem throughout Europe.

From 1971 until now, Nazareth have recorded 23 studio albums, earning them platinum, gold and silver awards throughout the world with 3 platinum and 8 gold albums coming from Canada alone. The line-up today consists of Jimmy Murrison, Lee Agnew, Pete Agnew, and lead singer Carl Sentance who joined the band in 2015.

Nazareth, Friday, July 28 at the Burton Cummings Theatre