03-03-2017 11:00

04-03-2017 21:00

America/Toronto

Persephone Theatre Presents: THE INCREDIBLE SPEEDINESS OF JAMIE CAVANAUGH

THE INCREDIBLE SPEEDINESS OF JAMIE CAVANAUGH. Written by Chris Craddock. Promoted by: Family Show Series, The BackStageStage, Canada Council For The Arts, City of Saskatoon, Spareparts and Dakota Dunes Community Development Corporation.VARIOUS SHOW TIMES and TICKET PRICES. Full details →