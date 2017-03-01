Event
O CANADA!!! GLORIOUS AND FREE – Erin Sidloski

St. Thomas More (STM) Gallery -St. Thomas More College, U of S - 1437 College Drive, 2nd Floor, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan View Map
http://www.stmcollege.ca/gallery

STM Gallery is pleased to present this new series of work by Saskatoon artist Erin Sidloski. In celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017, O CANADA!!! GLORIOUS AND FREE pays tribute to the diversity of our country and its landscape. Curator: Linda Stark.

ART EXHIBITION: March 1st to April 28th.

GALLERY HOURS: Monday to Friday 7:30am to 10:30pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, Sunday 11am to 9pm.

OPENING RECEPTION: Friday March 3rd, 7-9pm.

 
