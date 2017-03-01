O CANADA!!! GLORIOUS AND FREE – Erin Sidloski

STM Gallery is pleased to present this new series of work by Saskatoon artist Erin Sidloski. In celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017, O CANADA!!! GLORIOUS AND FREE pays tribute to the diversity of our country and its landscape. Curator: Linda Stark.

ART EXHIBITION: March 1st to April 28th.

GALLERY HOURS: Monday to Friday 7:30am to 10:30pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, Sunday 11am to 9pm.

OPENING RECEPTION: Friday March 3rd, 7-9pm.