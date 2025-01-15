Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Lunar New Year: best gifts and decor to celebrate the year of the snake

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted January 15, 2025 9:43 am
1 min read
Chinese new year lunar new year designer collections View image in full screen
Limited-time collections from my favourite designers and retailers have me feeling nostalgic—and ready to make this year’s family parties extra special.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lunar New Year at my aunt’s house was always pure magic. The thrill of red envelopes filled with lucky candies—or money, if I was extra lucky—combined with the warm glow of red decorations made every corner of her home feel festive and inviting. The familiar aroma of dumplings, oranges, and mooncakes greeted me as soon as I stepped inside, a delicious reminder of the celebrations to come. Every year, as the holiday approaches, I’m transported back to those treasured moments of family, love, and tradition. This year, limited-time collections from my favourite designers and retailers have me feeling nostalgic—and ready to make this year’s family parties extra special. Add to cart? Absolutely.

 

Year of The Snake Sweatshirt
Created in collaboration with the RepresentASIAN Project™, this Year of the Snake sweatshirt from Joe Fresh boasts a soft fleece fabric, an oversized fit, and a striking custom snake illustration—perfect for all your festive gatherings.
$39 at Joe Fresh
Story continues below advertisement

 

New Year Nolita 19 With Snake Charm
If you’ve been searching for a ruby red shoulder bag that’s sure to turn heads—look no further! Just in time for the holiday, this chic accessory is crafted from premium pebbled leather and adorned with a gold snake charm.
$169 at Coach

 

Dyson Supersonic Chinese New Year Gift Edition
The Dyson Supersonic gives you salon-quality results at home with minimal noise and heat damage. This limited-edition Chinese New Year version has red detailing and comes in a luxurious red box, making it a perfect gift for those who love high-tech beauty.
$499 at Holt Renfrew

 

Year of the Snake Makeup Set
Get glam with this limited-edition makeup set from Sephora, featuring iconic brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Make Up For Ever, One/Size by Patrick Starrr, Patrick Ta, Valentino, and Westman Atelier. These luxurious products are must-haves for dazzling looks that will shine in any spontaneous photoshoot.
$79.00 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Chinese new year gifts
Lunary New Year Lipstick Matte Revolution - Kiss of Fortune
Meet the Kiss of Fortune, one of two shades that Charlotte Tilbury has released as party of their Lunar Year collection. It’s an empowering, limited-edition lipstick that instantly boosts your star power with its rich, soft-matte formula in a stunning tawny orange-red hue. This hydrating lipstick is both easy to wear and gift, with a refillable case inspired by the Year of the Snake—making it the perfect way to share love, luck, and beauty.
$51.00 at Charlotte Tilbury

 

Clot Superstar Shoes by Edison Chen
Celebrate in style with these extra special Adidas shoes, designed in collaboration with Clot by Edison Chen. Featuring a striking snakeskin pattern on the 3 stripes, gold details, red string accents, and a rippled outsole, these shoes are the perfect fusion of fashion and tradition.
$260 at Adidas

 

Snake Green Murano Glass Dangle Charm
A patterned snake, adorned with shimmering stones, gracefully rests atop a circle of rich green Murano glass. Symbolizing intelligence and transformation, this Pandora charm is the ideal way to embrace the Year of the Snake.
$120.00 at Pandora
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lunar New Year Good Fortune Beauty Bundle – $98

Chinese Lucky Candy (Strawberry Flavour Candies) – $12.98

4 PCS 2025 Chinese New Year Snake Bracelets – $16.93

Inniskillin Vidal Icewine – $53.10

More Recommendations

 

Small Eleanor Rectangular Bag
Ring in the New Year with the limited-edition small Eleanor rectangular bag, adorned with a crystal-embellished snake that symbolizes luck, wisdom, and prosperity. Crafted from polished leather with a sleek, structured design, this compact beauty will be your new go-to accessory.
$988 at Tory Burch

 

Laumière Gourmet Fruits Fortune Cookies
Wrapped in flavour, Laumière gourmet fruits fortune cookies are crafted with exquisite oriental fruits and nuts, making them the perfect sweet treat to indulge in or share with loved ones. Each luxurious box comes with a traditional hongbao.
$96.02 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Snake Theme Festive Hanging Ornament
Every party needs decorations, and this snake-themed ornament will tie everything together. Its intricate design adds elegance and symbolism, making it the perfect finishing piece for your celebration.
$17.39 at temu

 

Chinese New Year Polyester Backdrop with Red Lanterns & Floral Design
Take everything up a notch with his gorgeous floral backdrop, perfect for creating lasting memories and capturing photo ops with friends and family.
$5.31 at temu

 

24 Pcs Chinese New Year Red Envelopes 2025
Red envelopes are a must have and this 24 piece is as classic as it gets. The tradition of giving red envelopes (or hongbao) during Chinese New Year symbolizes good luck, prosperity, and protection from harm. Rooted in legends and cultural values, red represents joy and wards off evil spirits, while the money inside, called ya sui qian, ensures health and safety.
$13.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Chinese Style 10pcs Drawstring Storage Gift Bags – $9.34

Festive Polyester Table Runner – $10.34

20pcs Chinese Wedding Candy Boxes – $19.99

 

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices