Lunar New Year: best gifts and decor to celebrate the year of the snake

Lunar New Year at my aunt’s house was always pure magic. The thrill of red envelopes filled with lucky candies—or money, if I was extra lucky—combined with the warm glow of red decorations made every corner of her home feel festive and inviting. The familiar aroma of dumplings, oranges, and mooncakes greeted me as soon as I stepped inside, a delicious reminder of the celebrations to come. Every year, as the holiday approaches, I’m transported back to those treasured moments of family, love, and tradition. This year, limited-time collections from my favourite designers and retailers have me feeling nostalgic—and ready to make this year’s family parties extra special. Add to cart? Absolutely.
Created in collaboration with the RepresentASIAN Project™, this Year of the Snake sweatshirt from Joe Fresh boasts a soft fleece fabric, an oversized fit, and a striking custom snake illustration—perfect for all your festive gatherings.
If you’ve been searching for a ruby red shoulder bag that’s sure to turn heads—look no further! Just in time for the holiday, this chic accessory is crafted from premium pebbled leather and adorned with a gold snake charm.
The Dyson Supersonic gives you salon-quality results at home with minimal noise and heat damage. This limited-edition Chinese New Year version has red detailing and comes in a luxurious red box, making it a perfect gift for those who love high-tech beauty.
Get glam with this limited-edition makeup set from Sephora, featuring iconic brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Make Up For Ever, One/Size by Patrick Starrr, Patrick Ta, Valentino, and Westman Atelier. These luxurious products are must-haves for dazzling looks that will shine in any spontaneous photoshoot.
Meet the Kiss of Fortune, one of two shades that Charlotte Tilbury has released as party of their Lunar Year collection. It’s an empowering, limited-edition lipstick that instantly boosts your star power with its rich, soft-matte formula in a stunning tawny orange-red hue. This hydrating lipstick is both easy to wear and gift, with a refillable case inspired by the Year of the Snake—making it the perfect way to share love, luck, and beauty.
Celebrate in style with these extra special Adidas shoes, designed in collaboration with Clot by Edison Chen. Featuring a striking snakeskin pattern on the 3 stripes, gold details, red string accents, and a rippled outsole, these shoes are the perfect fusion of fashion and tradition.
A patterned snake, adorned with shimmering stones, gracefully rests atop a circle of rich green Murano glass. Symbolizing intelligence and transformation, this Pandora charm is the ideal way to embrace the Year of the Snake.
Ring in the New Year with the limited-edition small Eleanor rectangular bag, adorned with a crystal-embellished snake that symbolizes luck, wisdom, and prosperity. Crafted from polished leather with a sleek, structured design, this compact beauty will be your new go-to accessory.
Wrapped in flavour, Laumière gourmet fruits fortune cookies are crafted with exquisite oriental fruits and nuts, making them the perfect sweet treat to indulge in or share with loved ones. Each luxurious box comes with a traditional hongbao.
Every party needs decorations, and this snake-themed ornament will tie everything together. Its intricate design adds elegance and symbolism, making it the perfect finishing piece for your celebration.
Red envelopes are a must have and this 24 piece is as classic as it gets. The tradition of giving red envelopes (or hongbao) during Chinese New Year symbolizes good luck, prosperity, and protection from harm. Rooted in legends and cultural values, red represents joy and wards off evil spirits, while the money inside, called ya sui qian, ensures health and safety.
