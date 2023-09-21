Menu

Canada

Northumberland OPP seek missing 84-year-old man

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 11:24 am
Northumberland OPP
Northumberland OPP
Northumberland OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.

Police say that 84-year-old Reginald was last seen driving a black 2000 Cadillac STS with a licence plate reading BRNP 949 on Boes Road in Brighton around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He is described by police as six feet four inches with an average build, grey or white hair and may be wearing a sweater, jeans and blue shoes.

Police say they believe he may have become confused and are asking that anyone with information contact Northumberland OPP.

