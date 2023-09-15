Mahsa Amini: One year since death of Iranian woman who sparked a revolution

Global News takes a look back on the one-year anniversary of the Women, Life, Freedom movement that began following the in-custody death of Mahsa Jina Amini. For the first time in history, Iranian women are leading the charge in a revolutionary movement that threatens to topple the Islamic Republic regime that has ruled since 1979.

Sept. 13, 2022 Mahsa Jina Amini, a 22-year-old woman from Saqqez in the Kurdish region of Iran, is arrested by the so-called morality police for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab. She falls into a coma while in custody.

Sept. 16, 2022 Amini dies in a Tehran hospital. Crowds gather outside to express their shock and anger. Police say Amini died of an existing medical problem, but her family says she had been killed by blows to her head and limbs. Protests break out across the country calling for accountability, and soon the outpouring of grief over Amini’s death turns into a movement vying to topple the regime. Advertisement View image in full screen Masha Amini recovering in a hospital in Tehran after she was arrested by Iran’s ‘morality police’ and fell into a coma. She died three days later.

Sept. 17, 2022 Protests erupt at Amini’s funeral in her hometown. Women toss their compulsory headscarves in the air in an act of defiance. زنان سقزی حجاب از سر برداشتند#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/lqA6Y8OKEx — Kianoosh Sanjari (@Sanjaribaf) September 17, 2022

Sept. 22, 2022 Hundreds of Iranian-Canadians protest outside the U.S. Consulate in Vancouver over the death of Amini. The U.S. government sanctions the morality police in response to growing calls for action. 1:56 Iranian Canadians protest death of woman in custody of ‘morality police’

Sept, 24, 2022 Tens of thousands of Iranian-Canadians demonstrate at the Vancouver Art Gallery, supporting Iranians fighting for freedom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaghayegh (@shaghayegh_moradiannejad)

Oct. 3, 2022 A crackdown against students at Sharif University, an elite university in Tehran, known as Iran’s MIT. Social media videos showed security forces beating, shooting and detaining students from the prestigious university. Advertisement 2:28 B.C. Iranian community concerned with crackdowns on students in Iran

Oct. 4, 2022 Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour is arrested, accused of spreading anti-government propaganda over a song that later won him a Grammy. 2:14 Social media playing major role in Iranian protests

Oct. 13, 2022 Tehran sends military tanks to crush protests in the Kurdish town of Sanandaj in the country’s west. Sanandaj, Iran: The regime appears by to be sending military armor — tanks — to the Kurdish province, where the crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini is intensifying. Mahsa, “Zhina,” was from Iran’s Kurdish province. pic.twitter.com/CnnvIn8Lr2 — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) October 12, 2022 2:07 Port Moody woman fears for friends and family in Iran

Oct. 15, 2022 Iranian state media reports that at least eight people are dead after a fire broke out at the country’s notorious Evin Prison, injuring dozens. Human rights advocates believe the regime set the fire themselves. Advertisement از زندان اوین ۲۳ مهر صدای تیراندازی شنیده و دود آتش دیده میشود.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/vrei5cu9eM — +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) October 15, 2022 2:38 Deadly fire in Iranian prison brings back memories for Vancouver man

Oct. 28, 2022 Reports emerged of dozens of Iranian children being killed by the regime during protests. 1:56 Iran schoolchildren reportedly killed for protesting

Nov. 17, 2022 Global News speaks exclusively to an Iranian-Canadian woman who took part in the protests in Iran. She says she saw the brutality of the regime as security forces shot directly at a protestor. 2:34 Metro Vancouver woman witnesses convulsions rocking Iran

Dec. 2, 2022 A group of Iranian-Canadian lawyers joins forces with others in the U.S. and Iran to identify Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Members and their associates living in Canada. 2:49 Lawyers create database of Iranian Revolutionary Guard members and associates in Canada

Dec. 8, 2022 Iran carries out its first execution of an individual for taking part in the Women, Life, Freedom uprisings. Twenty-three- year-old Mohsen Shekari is executed by hanging. Advertisement 2:27 Iranian-Canadians disturbed by execution over anti-government protests .@amnesty is horrified at today’s execution of protester Mohsen Shekari by Iranian authorities less than 3 weeks after sentencing him in a grossly unfair sham trial. His execution exposes the inhumanity of Iran's so-called justice system as dozens of others face the same fate. pic.twitter.com/xwZ7lcc8oK — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) December 8, 2022

Dec. 12, 2022 Iran carries out a second execution linked to the revolutionary movement. Twenty-three-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in the city of Mashhad. He was convicted of “enmity against God.” Human rights groups say protestors have no due process and are being sentenced to death after sham trials. 2:22 Iranian-Canadians call on MPs to take a stand against regime’s crackdown

Jan. 8, 2022 The third anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752. All 176 people on board were killed when the IRGC shot down the civilian plane. In cities across Canada, mourners mark the grim anniversary. Protests break out across Iran to commemorate the downing of the flight, once again calling for regime change. Global’s Negar Mojtahedi spoke to Hamidreza Borghei who lost his sister, Negar Borghei and several other family members, including a 5-year-old child in the downing of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752. pic.twitter.com/8I1ha5nauu — Global BC (@GlobalBC) January 8, 2023

February 2023 Reports emerge of Iran’s security forces targeting the eyes of anti-regime protestors. According to the Centre for Human Rights in Iran, hundreds of Iranians have been blinded by the regime. Many of them shared photos of themselves on social media after the anti-regime uprisings. Global News spoke to Saman, a 30-year-old Iranian national, left blind in one eye for the rest of his life. Advertisement These young Iranians who are showing victory, have being blinded by the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guards during the uprising over the murder of #MahsaAmini. Their bravery and hope has a simple message to the rest of the world:

Our revolution continues. Be our voice! pic.twitter.com/OUuhhcYYR9 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 3, 2023 3:03 Iranian demonstrator left blind in one eye

March 20, 2023 Iranians all over the world celebrate their first Nowruz during the Women, Life, Freedom movement. Many are filled with anguish and hope. 2:19 Dark clouds hang over Nowruz celebrations

April 2023 After the Persian New Year holiday hiatus, reports resurface of an increase in chemical attacks on Iranian school girls. Whatever the substance is, thousands of young girls are falling ill while in class across Iran. It left them coughing, choking, and unable to breathe and many have been hospitalized. As of today, more than 300 *deliberate chemical attacks* have poisoned hundreds — perhaps thousands — of students across #Iran. Most victims are schoolgirls. Iran’s clerical regime likely perpetrated the attacks in response to the revolutionary protests that have consumed the… pic.twitter.com/upkm2nfjgk — Saeed Ghasseminejad (@SGhasseminejad) April 11, 2023 2:22 Metro Vancouver activists play key role tracking violence against women and girls in Iran

May 2023 The United Nations says they are appalled by Iran’s ‘execution spree.’ The founder of Oslo-based non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, said in the month of May alone at least 59 people have been executed in Iran and since the start of this year, at least 223 people. The UN calls the record “abominable.” Advertisement 2:34 Chilling execution spree in Iran #heartbreaking this is daughter of #AbdullahKhanMohammadi in #Salmas prison,#Iran. She begs for her father’s life a day before his execution. Abdullah was executed for drugs relater accusation on Saturday 6th of May#StopExecution pic.twitter.com/lpePnHcYfi — Sima Sabet | سیما ثابت (@Sima_Sabet) May 8, 2023

May 2, 2023 Three imprisoned Iranian women journalists, Niloofar Hamedi, Elaheh Mohammadi, and Narges Mohammadi, were awarded the 2023 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize. #Iran: Niloofar Hamedi reported the death of #MashaAmini.

Elaheh Mohammadi wrote on her funeral.

Both of them are in prison.

Narges Mohammadi serves a 16-year prison sentence for her fearless reporting. Now they received the @UNESCO #PressFreedomPrize!https://t.co/aELzydMCC2 — Hannah Neumann (@HNeumannMEP) May 3, 2023

May 19, 2023 Iran executes three men over charges linked to the movement.

June 18, 2023 This date marks 40 years since 10 Baha’i women were executed by the Islamic Republic for refusing to renounce their faith. It is also the launch of the #OurStoryisOne Campaign to commemorate one of the most tragic days in Iran’s history. 2:27 Anniversary of hangings of 10 Bahá’í Women, launch of #OurstoryIsOne campaign

June 29, 2023 Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom takes Iran to the International Court of Justice over the downing of PS752. Advertisement 2:32 Canadian families who lost loved ones on flight PS752 seek justice from The Hague

July 2023 Rights advocates condemn ‘gender apartheid’ as Iran’s morality police ramp up enforcement. 2:10 Iran’s morality police return to streets for headscarf patrols

July 10, 2023 The death sentence for dissident rapper Toomaj Salehi was overturned but he was sentenced to more than six years in prison. Salehi used his lyrics to speak out against the regime. He was arrested during nationwide uprisings last year. 2:00 Vancouver rally held in support of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi

August 2023 Iran ramps up enforcement across the country in the weeks leading up to the anniversary of Amini. The families of protestors are reportedly being arrested. Human rights groups and sources inside Iran believe the regime is using the arrests as a scare tactic to prevent massive protests for the one-year anniversary of Amini’s death. According to the Hengaw Organization sources, on Friday, August 18, 2023, a significant number of forces and vehicles of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been deployed along the Miandoab road towards #Bukan. This deployment coincides with the approaching anniversary of the… pic.twitter.com/m4pSkGgjtd — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) August 18, 2023

Safa Aeli, Amini's uncle, is arrested, according to a family member and a human rights group. Advertisement Breaking: A relative of Mahsa Jina Amini, symbol of the #WomanLifeFreedom revolution, has been detained. 1. Islamic Republic agents raided Safa Aeli's home, uncle to Jina Amini, detaining him. As Jina's September 16th anniversary nears, arrests are escalating. pic.twitter.com/PNMxS1BMeT — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 5, 2023