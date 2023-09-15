Menu

Mahsa Amini: One year since death of Iranian woman who sparked a revolution

By Negar Mojtahedi Global News
Published September 15, 2023
5 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman, Life, Freedom protest marks anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death'
Woman, Life, Freedom protest marks anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death
WATCH: Global News looks back on the eve of the first anniversary of 22-year-old Iranian student Mahsa Jina Amini, whose death sparked the Woman, Life, Freedom movement. Negar Mojtahedi reports.

Global News takes a look back on the one-year anniversary of the Women, Life, Freedom movement that began following the in-custody death of Mahsa Jina Amini.

For the first time in history, Iranian women are leading the charge in a revolutionary movement that threatens to topple the Islamic Republic regime that has ruled since 1979.   

Sept. 13, 2022

Mahsa Jina Amini, a 22-year-old woman from Saqqez in the Kurdish region of Iran, is arrested by the so-called morality police for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab. She falls into a coma while in custody.

Sept. 16, 2022

Amini dies in a Tehran hospital. Crowds gather outside to express their shock and anger. Police say Amini died of an existing medical problem, but her family says she had been killed by blows to her head and limbs. Protests break out across the country calling for accountability, and soon the outpouring of grief over Amini’s death turns into a movement vying to topple the regime.

Mahsa-Amini-Hospital View image in full screen
Masha Amini recovering in a hospital in Tehran after she was arrested by Iran’s ‘morality police’ and fell into a coma. She died three days later.

Sept. 17, 2022

Protests erupt at Amini’s funeral in her hometown. Women toss their compulsory headscarves in the air in an act of defiance.

Sept. 22, 2022

Hundreds of Iranian-Canadians protest outside the U.S. Consulate in Vancouver over the death of Amini. The U.S. government sanctions the morality police in response to growing calls for action.

Click to play video: 'Iranian Canadians protest death of woman in custody of ‘morality police’'
Iranian Canadians protest death of woman in custody of ‘morality police’

Sept, 24, 2022

Tens of thousands of Iranian-Canadians demonstrate at the Vancouver Art Gallery, supporting Iranians fighting for freedom.

Oct. 3, 2022

A crackdown against students at Sharif University, an elite university in Tehran, known as Iran’s MIT. Social media videos showed security forces beating, shooting and detaining students from the prestigious university.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Iranian community concerned with crackdowns on students in Iran'
B.C. Iranian community concerned with crackdowns on students in Iran

Oct. 4, 2022

Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour is arrested, accused of spreading anti-government propaganda over a song that later won him a Grammy.

Click to play video: 'Social media playing major role in Iranian protests'
Social media playing major role in Iranian protests

Oct. 13, 2022

Tehran sends military tanks to crush protests in the Kurdish town of Sanandaj in the country’s west.

Click to play video: 'Port Moody woman fears for friends and family in Iran'
Port Moody woman fears for friends and family in Iran

Oct. 15, 2022

Iranian state media reports that at least eight people are dead after a fire broke out at the country’s notorious Evin Prison, injuring dozens. Human rights advocates believe the regime set the fire themselves.

Click to play video: 'Deadly fire in Iranian prison brings back memories for Vancouver man'
Deadly fire in Iranian prison brings back memories for Vancouver man

Oct. 28, 2022

Reports emerged of dozens of Iranian children being killed by the regime during protests.

Click to play video: 'Iran schoolchildren reportedly killed for protesting'
Iran schoolchildren reportedly killed for protesting

Nov. 17, 2022

Global News speaks exclusively to an Iranian-Canadian woman who took part in the protests in Iran. She says she saw the brutality of the regime as security forces shot directly at a protestor.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver woman witnesses convulsions rocking Iran'
Metro Vancouver woman witnesses convulsions rocking Iran

Dec. 2, 2022

A group of Iranian-Canadian lawyers joins forces with others in the U.S. and Iran to identify Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Members and their associates living in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Lawyers create database of Iranian Revolutionary Guard members and associates in Canada'
Lawyers create database of Iranian Revolutionary Guard members and associates in Canada

Dec. 8, 2022

Iran carries out its first execution of an individual for taking part in the Women, Life, Freedom uprisings.  Twenty-three- year-old Mohsen Shekari is executed by hanging.

Click to play video: 'Iranian-Canadians disturbed by execution over anti-government protests'
Iranian-Canadians disturbed by execution over anti-government protests

Dec. 12, 2022

Iran carries out a second execution linked to the revolutionary movement.  Twenty-three-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in the city of Mashhad.  He was convicted of “enmity against God.” Human rights groups say protestors have no due process and are being sentenced to death after sham trials.

Click to play video: 'Iranian-Canadians call on MPs to take a stand against regime’s crackdown'
Iranian-Canadians call on MPs to take a stand against regime’s crackdown

Jan. 8, 2022

The third anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752. All 176 people on board were killed when the IRGC shot down the civilian plane. In cities across Canada, mourners mark the grim anniversary. Protests break out across Iran to commemorate the downing of the flight, once again calling for regime change.

February 2023

Reports emerge of Iran’s security forces targeting the eyes of anti-regime protestors. According to the Centre for Human Rights in Iran, hundreds of Iranians have been blinded by the regime. Many of them shared photos of themselves on social media after the anti-regime uprisings. Global News spoke to Saman, a 30-year-old Iranian national, left blind in one eye for the rest of his life.

Click to play video: 'Iranian demonstrator left blind in one eye'
Iranian demonstrator left blind in one eye

March 20, 2023

Iranians all over the world celebrate their first Nowruz during the Women, Life, Freedom movement. Many are filled with anguish and hope.

Click to play video: 'Dark clouds hang over Nowruz celebrations'
Dark clouds hang over Nowruz celebrations

April 2023

After the Persian New Year holiday hiatus, reports resurface of an increase in chemical attacks on Iranian school girls. Whatever the substance is, thousands of young girls are falling ill while in class across Iran. It left them coughing, choking, and unable to breathe and many have been hospitalized.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver activists play key role tracking violence against women and girls in Iran'
Metro Vancouver activists play key role tracking violence against women and girls in Iran

May 2023

The United Nations says they are appalled by Iran’s ‘execution spree.’ The founder of Oslo-based non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, said in the month of May alone at least 59 people have been executed in Iran and since the start of this year, at least 223 people. The UN calls the record “abominable.”

Click to play video: 'Chilling execution spree in Iran'
Chilling execution spree in Iran

May 2, 2023

Three imprisoned Iranian women journalists, Niloofar Hamedi, Elaheh Mohammadi, and Narges Mohammadi, were awarded the 2023 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize.

May 19, 2023

Iran executes three men over charges linked to the movement.

June 18, 2023

This date marks 40 years since 10 Baha’i women were executed by the Islamic Republic for refusing to renounce their faith. It is also the launch of the #OurStoryisOne Campaign to commemorate one of the most tragic days in Iran’s history.

Click to play video: 'Anniversary of hangings of 10 Bahá’í Women, launch of #OurstoryIsOne campaign'
Anniversary of hangings of 10 Bahá’í Women, launch of #OurstoryIsOne campaign

June 29, 2023

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom takes Iran to the International Court of Justice over the downing of PS752.

Click to play video: 'Canadian families who lost loved ones on flight PS752 seek justice from The Hague'
Canadian families who lost loved ones on flight PS752 seek justice from The Hague

July 2023

Rights advocates condemn ‘gender apartheid’ as Iran’s morality police ramp up enforcement.

Click to play video: 'Iran’s morality police return to streets for headscarf patrols'
Iran’s morality police return to streets for headscarf patrols

July 10, 2023

The death sentence for dissident rapper Toomaj Salehi was overturned but he was sentenced to more than six years in prison. Salehi used his lyrics to speak out against the regime. He was arrested during nationwide uprisings last year.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver rally held in support of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi'
Vancouver rally held in support of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi

August 2023

Iran ramps up enforcement across the country in the weeks leading up to the anniversary of Amini. The families of protestors are reportedly being arrested. Human rights groups and sources inside Iran believe the regime is using the arrests as a scare tactic to prevent massive protests for the one-year anniversary of Amini’s death.

September 2023

Safa Aeli, Amini’s uncle, is arrested, according to a family member and a human rights group.

Sept. 16, 2023

This marks the one year anniversary of the death of Amini and the nationwide protests.

