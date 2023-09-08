Stranger pulls woman out of vehicle, sexually assaults and kidnaps her: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was pulled from her vehicle, sexually assaulted and kidnapped by a stranger last weekend before she was able to break free hours later, Durham Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Friday, police said the incident began Sunday evening when the woman was reportedly sleeping in her vehicle in Toronto with the doors locked.

Police said a man broke a window and the woman was pulled out and sexually assaulted.

“The male then forced the victim back into the vehicle and drove to a green space in Whitby,” police said.

“The male threw the victim’s phone and keys into long grass to prevent the victim from escaping.”

The man then allegedly forced the woman out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her again.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was able to break free and use the man’s phone to call police early Monday morning, officers said.

Police said the man was not known to the victim.

Oshawa resident Nowroz Qasim, 22, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of kidnapping, assault, attempted to choke, and mischief under $5,000.

Qasim was held for a bail hearing.

Police said they want to ensure that there are no further victims and asked that any witnesses come forward.

Police noted that the allegations have not been proven in court.