SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Critics of Ukraine’s counteroffensive should ‘shut up,’ Kuleba says

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 31, 2023 7:50 am
Click to play video: 'War in Ukraine: Kharkiv builds classrooms underground in metro stations to protect students'
War in Ukraine: Kharkiv builds classrooms underground in metro stations to protect students
WATCH - War in Ukraine: Kharkiv builds classrooms underground in metro stations to protect students
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hit out on Thursday at critics of Kyiv’s tactics in its counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion, saying they were spitting in the faces of Ukrainian soldiers and should “shut up.”

“Criticizing the slow pace of (the) counter-offensive equals … spitting into the face of (the) Ukrainian soldier who sacrifices his life every day, moving forward and liberating one kilometre of Ukrainian soil after another,” Kuleba told reporters at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine mourns loss of ‘Juice,’ ace fighter pilot who helped secure F-16 jets amid war with Russia'
Ukraine mourns loss of ‘Juice,’ ace fighter pilot who helped secure F-16 jets amid war with Russia

The New York Times last week quoted U.S. and other western officials as saying that the offensive had made limited progress because Ukraine had too many troops in the wrong places.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I would recommend all critics to shut up, come to Ukraine and try to liberate one square centimetre by themselves,” Kuleba said, standing alongside Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

More on World
RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsrussia ukraine warUkraine RussiaRussia NewsRussia warUkraine Russia warUkraine Russia newsRussia Ukraine newsUkraine Russia todayRussia Ukraine today
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices