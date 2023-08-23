Menu

Portage la Prairie RCMP seizes 1 kilo of meth, coke in traffic stop

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 4:38 pm
RCMP in Portage La Prairie, Man. say they have seized 1 kilo of meth and coke after conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday. . View image in full screen
RCMP in Portage La Prairie, Man. say they have seized 1 kilo of meth and coke after conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday. . RCMP
RCMP in Portage La Prairie, Man. say they seized one kilo of meth and coke after conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Police say they stopped a vehicle on Fisher Avenue East when the driver refused to identify himself. He was then arrested.

Officers searched the vehicle and the driver and found a large quantity of cash and approximately one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine, a media release says.

The driver was later identified and found to be wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

A 44-year-old man faces several charges including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer. He remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.

