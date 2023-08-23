Portage la Prairie RCMP seizes 1 kilo of meth, coke in traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Portage La Prairie, Man. say they seized one kilo of meth and coke after conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Police say they stopped a vehicle on Fisher Avenue East when the driver refused to identify himself. He was then arrested.

Officers searched the vehicle and the driver and found a large quantity of cash and approximately one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine, a media release says.

The driver was later identified and found to be wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

A 44-year-old man faces several charges including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer. He remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.