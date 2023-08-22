Investigation underway after medical emergency leads to death in Regina police detention centre

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating a death while a man was in custody with the Regina Police.
Paramedics were called to the Regina Police detention unit around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Officers working said an adult male suffered an apparent medical emergency inside his cell.
EMS transported the male to hospital where he later passed away.
Police said no further comments will be given on the matter as SIRT completes its investigation.
