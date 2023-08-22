Menu

Crime

Investigation underway after medical emergency leads to death in Regina police detention centre

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 8:48 pm
Paramedics were called to the RPS Detention Unit at 1717 Saskatchewan Drive around 3:50 a.m. on August 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Paramedics were called to the RPS Detention Unit at 1717 Saskatchewan Drive around 3:50 a.m. on August 22, 2023. File / Global News
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating a death while a man was in custody with the Regina Police.

Paramedics were called to the Regina Police detention unit around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officers working said an adult male suffered an apparent medical emergency inside his cell.

EMS transported the male to hospital where he later passed away.

Police said no further comments will be given on the matter as SIRT completes its investigation.

 

