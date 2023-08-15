Menu

Canada

Some Ikea blinds recalled due to ‘potential choking hazard’ for children

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 3:09 pm
Some of Ikea‘s cellular blinds are being recalled by Health Canada over concerns of potential choking hazards for children due to small parts contained in the product.

In a recall notice issued on Monday, Health Canada advises anyone who bought Ikea’s Trippevals or Hoppvals cellular blinds between May 1, 2021 and Sept. 5, 2022 to immediately stop using them and contact the Swedish furniture maker for a refund, with no proof of purchase necessary.

A composite image showing the IKEA blinds being recalled View image in full screen
A recall has been issued for Ikea cellular blinds. Two of the blinds recalled are pictured. Handout Photo: Health Canada

“The design of the product does not properly address the hazards of small parts which can present a choking hazard to young children,” Health Canada said in a statement posted in its recall notice.

There are eight sizes of Hoppvals blinds in three separate colours — white, grey and blue — and 11 sizes of the Trippevals product in light grey and white that are being recalled. The specific serial numbers can be found on Health Canada’s recall notice.

Click to play video: 'Doctors urge caution on energy drink consumption by youth'
Doctors urge caution on energy drink consumption by youth

According to the agency, the company reported that 127,857 of the affected products were sold in Canada. As of Aug. 10, however, no reports of incidents or injuries have been reported in the country.

Health Canada says the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or given away in Canada. The agency adds that the blinds do not meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations.

A cellular blind from IKEA that Health Canada has recalled due to a ‘potential choking hazard.’ View image in full screen
A cellular blind from IKEA that Health Canada has recalled due to a ‘potential choking hazard.’. Health Canada
