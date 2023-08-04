Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Aug. 4

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 4'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 4
WATCH: Sunny and warm for the long weekend — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, Aug. 4, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Canadian actor Kris Holden-Ried, the Perseid meteor shower, and the 34th annual Fringe Festival.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Aug. 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Actor Kris Holden-Ried previews season 3 of Departure

The suspense drama series Departure is back with a new season premiering on Aug. 7.

Canadian actor Kris Holden-Ried is also in action for season three as Dominic Hayes.

Holden-Ried joins Chantal Wagner to discuss the new season which involves the investigation of a sinking ferry in the Atlantic Ocean.

Click to play video: 'Actor Kris Holden-Ried previews season 3 of Departure'
Actor Kris Holden-Ried previews season 3 of Departure

Looking skyward for the Perseid meteor shower

It’s the time of year when the evening sky is really a sight to behold.

The Perseid meteor shower is set to peak in just over a week.

Living Sky Guy Tim Yaworski looks at the science behind the meteor shower and how to best view this incredible event.

Click to play video: 'Looking skyward for the Perseid meteor shower'
Looking skyward for the Perseid meteor shower

34th annual Fringe Festival kicks off in Saskatoon

International and touring artists are in Saskatoon for the 34th annual Fringe Festival.

Executive director Anita Smith joins Chantal Wagner to talk about this year’s schedule.

Click to play video: '34th annual Fringe Festival kicks off in Saskatoon'
34th annual Fringe Festival kicks off in Saskatoon
Global News Morning SaskatoonFringe FestivalPerseid meteor showermeteorsSaskatoon Fringe FestivalDepartureKris Holden-Ried
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

