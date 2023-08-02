Bombers great Milt Stegall headlines Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame class

Send this page to someone via email

One of the greatest Winnipeg Blue Bombers to ever put on the uniform leads the class of 2023 for the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

Legendary Bombers receiver Milt Stegall will be enshrined in the hall after playing all 14 of his CFL seasons in the blue and gold.

The nine-time CFL All-Star set numerous records during his hall of fame career and still holds the league record for most career receiving touchdowns 14 years after his retirement.

Stegall is already a member of both the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame.

Going in alongside Stegall will be long distance runner Chris Glowach who was the first Manitoban to win the Manitoba Marathon.

He’s joined by swimmer Kelly Stefanyshyn who swam at both the 1999 Pan-Am Games and the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympic Games.

Cross-country skier Brent Bottomley will be inducted in the builders category with track and field coach Alex Gardiner who spent more than 10 years coaching for Athletics Canada.

The only team to be inducted will be the 1965 Terry Braunstein curling rink that also included Ray Turnbull (Lead), Don Duguid (Third), Ron Braunstein (Second), and Gord McTavish (Alternate). Team Braunstein captured the 1965 Brier title.

The induction ceremony will be held on November 2.