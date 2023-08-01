Date set for inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin this month.

Samuel Brown, 18, died five years ago while attending the W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford, Ont.

Brown’s family has said medical experts disagreed about what led to his death and alleged he was in good health the weekend before he died.

They’ve said that only 12 hours passed between the time they received a phone call indicating their son was slightly unwell and when he was pronounced dead in hospital.

A 10-day inquest into Brown’s death is to begin on Aug. 28 and approximately 13 witnesses are expected to participate.

The inquest is expected to examine the circumstances around Brown’s death and a jury could make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

Story continues below advertisement