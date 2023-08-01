Menu

Canada

Date set for inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2023 4:28 pm
An inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind and deaf children is set to open this month. Samuel Brown's mother Andrea Brown, left to right, father Gladstone Brown and family lawyer Saron Gebresellasi are shown with a portrait of Samuel Brown in a handout photo. View image in full screen
An inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind and deaf children is set to open this month. Samuel Brown's mother Andrea Brown, left to right, father Gladstone Brown and family lawyer Saron Gebresellasi are shown with a portrait of Samuel Brown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michael YC Tseng
A coroner’s inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin this month.

Samuel Brown, 18, died five years ago while attending the W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford, Ont.

Brown’s family has said medical experts disagreed about what led to his death and alleged he was in good health the weekend before he died.

They’ve said that only 12 hours passed between the time they received a phone call indicating their son was slightly unwell and when he was pronounced dead in hospital.

A 10-day inquest into Brown’s death is to begin on Aug. 28 and approximately 13 witnesses are expected to participate.

The inquest is expected to examine the circumstances around Brown’s death and a jury could make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

