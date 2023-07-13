$190K in merchandise stolen during Vaughan cell phone store robbery, 3 charged: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged and one suspect is still outstanding in connection with the robbery of over $190,000 worth of merchandise from a cell phone store in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said they responded to reports of a robbery at a store in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Dufferin Street on July 7 just after 8 p.m.

Three masked suspects entered the store, forced two employees to the ground and stole large quantities of cell phones, watches and tablets, police said. It’s alleged that the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV driven by a fourth suspect.

Later that evening, in a joint investigation with assistance from the air support unit and Durham Regional Police, officers located the suspects and the vehicle in Ajax.

Investigators said around 11:30 p.m., three suspects were arrested and the stolen merchandise was recovered. The remaining suspect fled on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Dominic Mudahy, 21, of Vaughan, Jovan Bryan, 28, of Brampton and Brittany Rattray, 32, of Brampton have been charged.

At the time of the alleged offences, Rattray was bound by four existing bail orders and Bryan was bound by one for unrelated charges, police said.

Investigators have released video and images of the outstanding suspect and are appealing to the public to identify him. York police are encouraging the suspect to seek legal council and turn himself in.