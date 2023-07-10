Woman claiming to specialize in destination weddings charged in $245K fraud: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who claimed to specialize in group travel and destination weddings has been charged with a number of offences after she fraudulently sold vacations, taking $245,000 in the process, police in Durham Region allege.

Durham Regional Police said their financial crimes unit began an investigation in October 2020 after receiving reports that a woman was impersonating a travel agent.

Police said it was reported that the woman was “kiting” — a type of fraud in the travel industry where cash payments are collected from clients and pocketed, rather than being applied to the vacation.

“The female had been participating in this practice between 2011 and 2019, using a falsified TICO certificate and defrauded several travel agencies of more than $245,000,” police said.

According to the Travel Industry of Ontario (TICO) website, all travel retailers and wholesalers selling services from a location in Ontario are required to be registered with TICO.

The woman owns her own travel business called Travel Girl Inc. and has used a number of aliases, police added.

Police said she claims to specialize in group travel and destination weddings.

Investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses or victims.

Whitby resident Tarcia Craig Brown, 43, has been charged with four counts each of fraud exceeding $5,000, using a computer to commit a computer offence, intercepting computer functions, unauthorized use of credit card data, five counts of forgery and six counts of uttering a forged document.

She was released on an undertaking.

Police said those looking for a travel agent should use one who is TICO-certified. Registered companies can be searched on the TICO website.

“Try and use a reputable agency, or an agent recommend by someone you know and trust,” officers said.