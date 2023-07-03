Menu

Investigations

St. Thomas, Ont. resident down $500 due to puppy scam

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 3, 2023 2:47 pm
Click to play video: 'People still falling victim to ‘puppy scam’ online'
People still falling victim to ‘puppy scam’ online
A puppy scam is still catching Canadians off guard. The Better Business Bureau’s Mary O’Sullivan-Andersen joins Global News Morning Calgary with a warning for people looking to purchase purebred puppies online – Mar 23, 2023
St. Thomas, Ont., police are warning residents to be careful when purchasing things online after a victim lost $500 due to a puppy scam.

Police say they were contacted Friday by someone who had responded to an ad on Facebook Marketplace for puppies on sale.

The ad required money to be transferred first before asking for additional costs for transportation and pet insurance.

The victim paid $500.

Police are asking the public to be aware of online scams and to contact police if anything suspicious happens.

Click to play video: 'BBB shares tips for avoiding pet scams'
BBB shares tips for avoiding pet scams
