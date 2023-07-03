St. Thomas, Ont. resident down $500 due to puppy scam

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas, Ont., police are warning residents to be careful when purchasing things online after a victim lost $500 due to a puppy scam.

Police say they were contacted Friday by someone who had responded to an ad on Facebook Marketplace for puppies on sale.

The ad required money to be transferred first before asking for additional costs for transportation and pet insurance.

The victim paid $500.

Police are asking the public to be aware of online scams and to contact police if anything suspicious happens.