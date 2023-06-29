Vape juice containing benzodiazepines prompts Chilliwack drug alert

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health is warning the public after benzodiazepines were detected in vape juice sold in Chilliwack, B.C.

In a toxic drug alert issued Thursday, the health authority said testing found the drug in vape juice containing cannabis and suspected synthetic cannabinoids sold in unmarked, unbranded, refillable cartridges.

Benzodiazepines are a class of drug that slow brain activity and create a drowsy or calming effect, and include the brand-name products Valium, Xanax and Ativan.

In the alert, Fraser Health said reported side effects included prolonged sedation, nausea, vomiting and blackouts.

It was not immediately clear where the vape cartridges had come from, and if they were being commercially sold.

It says anyone with someone experiencing such symptoms should call 911 and stay with them. Naloxone will not work on someone with these symptoms, unless an opioid is also involved, it said.

People in the Fraser Health region can find out more information here about harm reduction options and drug checking.