Health

Vape juice containing benzodiazepines prompts Chilliwack drug alert

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 10:06 pm
A person poses for a photograph as they vape in Melbourne, March 23, 2023. View image in full screen
A person poses for a photograph as they vape in Melbourne, March 23, 2023. (Diego Fedele/AAP Image via AP)
Fraser Health is warning the public after benzodiazepines were detected in vape juice sold in Chilliwack, B.C.

In a toxic drug alert issued Thursday, the health authority said testing found the drug in vape juice containing cannabis and suspected synthetic cannabinoids sold in unmarked, unbranded, refillable cartridges.

Benzodiazepines are a class of drug that slow brain activity and create a drowsy or calming effect, and include the brand-name products Valium, Xanax and Ativan.

Click to play video: 'Deadly drug cocktail a growing concern in B.C.’s overdose crisis'
Deadly drug cocktail a growing concern in B.C.’s overdose crisis

In the alert, Fraser Health said reported side effects included prolonged sedation, nausea, vomiting and blackouts.

It was not immediately clear where the vape cartridges had come from, and if they were being commercially sold.

It says anyone with someone experiencing such symptoms should call 911 and stay with them. Naloxone will not work on someone with these symptoms, unless an opioid is also involved, it said.

People in the Fraser Health region can find out more information here about harm reduction options and drug checking.

Click to play video: 'Latest fatal OD stats in B.C. show troubling trend toward benzodiazepines or ‘benzo dope’'
Latest fatal OD stats in B.C. show troubling trend toward benzodiazepines or ‘benzo dope’
OverdoseVapedrug alertBenzodiazepinesToxic drug warningToxic Drug AlertVape Juicechilliwack benzodiazepine vape juicechilliwack benzodiazepinesfraser health benzodiazepinesvape juice benzodiazepines
