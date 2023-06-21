2 dead after plane crashes into western Vancouver Island waters

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died after a plane crashed into waters in the Tahsis Inlet on the west coast of Vancouver Island, near Mizona Point.

According to B.C. RCMP, four people were on board the plane when it crashed on Tuesday around 2 p.m.

Police have not shared the status of the two other people.

“Initial information indicated that the aircraft was occupied by four individuals flying from Masset to Tofino,” said RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé, in a statement.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Canadian Coast Guard and Nootka Sound RCMP all took part in the rescue effort, generated by an emergency beacon notification around 1:42 p.m.

“(The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria) directed two vessels to the scene. In addition, two helicopters were sent to investigate and respond,” said Sub-Lt. Gokhan Nas of Maritime Forces Pacific.

“A C-130 Hercules aircraft, that was out conducting training, was also re-tasked and provided support.”

The Royal Canadian Air Force airlifted two passengers from the scene and transported them to BC Emergency Services.

The Transportation Safety Board, RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the crash.

Meanwhile, police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Nootka Sound RCMP at 250-283-2227. Global News has reached out to BC RCMP for more information.