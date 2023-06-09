Humane society says 3 malnourished dogs picked up off Oakville streets

Send this page to someone via email

A local humane society suspects three “malnourished and undersocialized” dogs picked up off Oakville, Ont., streets within the last few days could possibly be related.

Stephanie Aleksich, animal protective services manager for the Oakville and Milton Humane Society (OMHS), says they’re seeking information and assistance after the trio arrived with a list of ailments associated with neglect.

“We do think that they are somewhat related and possibly by the same owner,” Aleksich said. “So right now we don’t have any idea but are hoping that with the public’s help, we can identify who the owner or owners are.”

An older female dog who is diabetic and blind in one eye was picked up after a call from residents reporting a dog running at large on Kerr Street last week.

Two other younger dogs were turned in to the Cornwall Road location Monday by a passerby who found them roaming near a plaza on Maple Grove Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

“They also were severely malnourished and extremely undersocialized to where they were terrified of people,” explained Aleksich.

The outlet is seeking the background of the dogs amid its own investigation but could not speak about potential animal welfare charges since that’s under the purview of the Solicitor General’s office.

Sentences for those found guilty of abuse through an Ontario court can include jail time, six-figure fines and lifetime bans on animal ownership.

Aleksich says they are seeing an increase in dogs being turned in across the region, including many with behavioral challenges, which complicates fostering of the animals.

The OMHS relies 100 per cent on donations from the community to protect vulnerable animals. Donations can be made via their website.

At present, the facility is seeing an increased intake of dogs, cats and rabbits.

“We are actually in a rabbit crisis right now,” said Aleksich. “We have over 30 in our care, so we’re definitely looking for foster homes for them.”