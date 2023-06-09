Collision in Peterborough leads to arrest, impaired driving charge for Kawartha Lakes man

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing impaired driving and other charges following a collision in Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.

Around 2:30 a.m. Peterborough Police Service officers responded to several calls about a collision involving a suspected impaired driver in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Dobbin Road.

Police say officers found the suspect vehicle but not the driver – no one was in the immediate area. Officers continued to search and a short distance away they located a suspect matching the description given.

The man was arrested and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for assessment. Police say the man was uncooperative with officers, emergency personnel and health-care providers.

The 32-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes man has since been charged with impaired driving (alcohol), obstructing a peace officer and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 27.