Health

Air quality health index reaches high level for Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'Municipalities around Peterborough implement burn bans amid forest fire smoke'
Municipalities around Peterborough implement burn bans amid forest fire smoke
The smell was inescapable across the region on Tuesday, as smoke from wildfires in Quebec and Northern Ontario continues to filter south. Officials have already warned about the health risks. And now, a number of townships are implementing burn bans as the smoky haze continues to fill the air in Peterborough and neighbouring communities. Germain Ma has more.
Health officials are advising residents, in particular the at-risk population, to take precautions as the air quality health index (AQHI) has reached another high level on Wednesday morning.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge, District Health Unit — which serves Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton counties — on Wednesday morning said the AQHI is between 7-10 or “high” due to persistent smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec.

READ MOREOntario seeing more forest fires amid unprecedented season across Canada

In Peterborough itself reached 7 as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks. It reached a level of 9 on Tuesday evening.

The air quality health index for Peterborough from June 6-7. View image in full screen
The air quality health index for Peterborough from June 6-7. Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

The health unit says the air quality poses “potential health risks” for the at-risk population.

Story continues below advertisement

Those considered at-risk include seniors, pregnant individuals, infants, young children, people who work outdoors, and those participating in strenuous outdoor exercise, who are more susceptible to health problems when exposed to air pollution.

“It is crucial for these individuals to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors during this period,” cautions Bernie Mayer, the health unit’s manager of environmental health.

Those not considered at-risk should also reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities if experiencing symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

These symptoms may indicate sensitivity to poor air quality.

“The resulting smoke and haze from these fires significantly contribute to the deteriorated air quality,” Mayer said. “The presence of fine particulate matter and other pollutants in the air can have adverse health effects, particularly for individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says organizers of outdoor activities and sporting events should pay close attention to the AQHI and make informed decisions based on air quality. Among the factors to consider are the type of activity, level of exertion, and the age and health condition of participants.

Mayer says for the high health risk level (7 or more on the AQHI), rescheduling an event is advised. For a moderate level (4-6 on the AHQI), reducing the intensity of the activity or rescheduling the event is recommended.

“Exposure to air pollutants can lead to a range of symptoms,” he said. “It is essential to be aware of any health issues that may be aggravated by poor air quality. Symptoms for otherwise healthy individuals may include irritated eyes, increased mucus production in the nose or throat, coughing, and difficulty breathing, especially during exercise. Individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses may experience more severe symptoms specific to their condition.”

A number of municipalities in the region have implemented burn bans in the wake of the wildfire smoke.

Northumberland County on Wednesday morning implemented a county-wide ban until “dry conditions and air quality improves.” No open-air burning is permitted.

The county includes Cobourg, and the municipalities of Port Hope, Trent Hills and Brighton and townships of Hamilton, Cramahe and Alnwick Haldimand.

Click to play video: 'Extreme fire hazards in Ontario’s cottage country'
Extreme fire hazards in Ontario’s cottage country
Story continues below advertisement

 

WildfiresAir QualitySmokeHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitAir Quality Health IndexAQHISmoky aircentral Ontario air qualityPeterborough area air quality
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

