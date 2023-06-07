Air quality health index reaches high level for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are advising residents, in particular the at-risk population, to take precautions as the air quality health index (AQHI) has reached another high level on Wednesday morning.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge, District Health Unit — which serves Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton counties — on Wednesday morning said the AQHI is between 7-10 or “high” due to persistent smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec.

In Peterborough itself reached 7 as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks. It reached a level of 9 on Tuesday evening.

View image in full screen The air quality health index for Peterborough from June 6-7. Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

The health unit says the air quality poses “potential health risks” for the at-risk population.

Those considered at-risk include seniors, pregnant individuals, infants, young children, people who work outdoors, and those participating in strenuous outdoor exercise, who are more susceptible to health problems when exposed to air pollution.

“It is crucial for these individuals to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors during this period,” cautions Bernie Mayer, the health unit’s manager of environmental health.

Those not considered at-risk should also reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities if experiencing symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

🚨 ALERT 🚨 The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) has reached a level of 7-10 in the HKPR District Health Unit area, indicating high-risk air pollution levels that could pose potential health risks. For more info, visit 💻 https://t.co/bKRniT9V2i#AQHI #HKPRDistrictHealthUnit pic.twitter.com/gt3RITmbta — HKPR District Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) June 7, 2023

These symptoms may indicate sensitivity to poor air quality.

“The resulting smoke and haze from these fires significantly contribute to the deteriorated air quality,” Mayer said. “The presence of fine particulate matter and other pollutants in the air can have adverse health effects, particularly for individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.”

The health unit says organizers of outdoor activities and sporting events should pay close attention to the AQHI and make informed decisions based on air quality. Among the factors to consider are the type of activity, level of exertion, and the age and health condition of participants.

Mayer says for the high health risk level (7 or more on the AQHI), rescheduling an event is advised. For a moderate level (4-6 on the AHQI), reducing the intensity of the activity or rescheduling the event is recommended.

“Exposure to air pollutants can lead to a range of symptoms,” he said. “It is essential to be aware of any health issues that may be aggravated by poor air quality. Symptoms for otherwise healthy individuals may include irritated eyes, increased mucus production in the nose or throat, coughing, and difficulty breathing, especially during exercise. Individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses may experience more severe symptoms specific to their condition.”

A number of municipalities in the region have implemented burn bans in the wake of the wildfire smoke.

Northumberland County on Wednesday morning implemented a county-wide ban until “dry conditions and air quality improves.” No open-air burning is permitted.

The county includes Cobourg, and the municipalities of Port Hope, Trent Hills and Brighton and townships of Hamilton, Cramahe and Alnwick Haldimand.

