Man dies at scene of reported robbery prompting Edmonton homicide probe

A man “in medical distress” died at the scene after Edmonton police responded to a call about a robbery early Monday in the Forest Heights neighbourhood, just east of central Edmonton.

Edmonton Police are investigating the case as a suspicious death and the homicide section has taken over.

In a news release, police said officers arrived at a home near 76 Street and 105 Avenue at about 5 a.m. “following the reports of a robbery.”

They found an injured man. EPS said police and paramedics tried to save his life but he died from his injuries.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death. They were called to reports of a robbery and found an injured man at a home near 76 Street and 105 Avenue at about 5 a.m. June 5, 2023.

Detectives think dash cam footage from the area would help their investigation. Anyone driving in the area of 76 Street and 105 Avenue on Monday between the hours of 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Investigators are also asking anyone with residential video from the area over that time frame to contact police.