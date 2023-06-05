Menu

Canada

Wildfire crews battling fire near Lions Bay

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 1:24 am
BC Wildfire Lions Bay View image in full screen
A wildfire is now being held after it was first spotted around 5 p.m. Sunday two kilometres south of Lions Bay. Global News
Firefighters are working through the night to get the upper hand on a wildfire burning around two kilometres south of Lions Bay.

As of 9:52 p.m. Sunday, the fire was being held.

“The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m., June 4th and is currently being actioned by two initial attack crews with the support of one helicopter,” according to Fire Information Officer Kimberly Kelly.

“Initial attack crews are four people, one crew leader and three crew members.”

On Sunday evening, the BC Wildfire Service told Global News a cause of the fire has not been found.

In addition, Kelly said the fire is not threatening any people or properties.

Click to play video: 'Rebuilding of Lytton still slow going'
Rebuilding of Lytton still slow going

“Seeing fire in a heavily populated area such as Lions Bay or the Sea to Sky area can be alarming, but I can assure you that we have adequate resources on site and full suppression efforts are in place,” Kelly explained.

She adds the BC Wildfire Service is not recommending any evacuation orders or alerts to the province.

While Kelly says wildfires in the Coastal Fire Centre are happening more often given the recent streak of dry weather, she shared a positive update on Sunday.

“I can tell you good news about the Newcastle Creek Fire near Sayward and it has been listed as being held. That means there’s an expectation that the fire will not grow in size with the consideration of the current resources and the prevailing conditions,” Kelly shared.

60 firefighters and two helicopters worked to keep that fire from growing, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Newcastle Creek fire, roughly 5.6 kilometers west of Sayward, was first reported on Monday, May 29 and has since grown to about 90 hectares in size.

