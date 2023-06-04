Menu

Canada

Wildfires in western Quebec prompt thousands more evacuees to relocate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2023 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Forest fires in Northern Quebec prompt evacuations'
Forest fires in Northern Quebec prompt evacuations
WATCH: A raging forest fire forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes Wednesday evening in the southern half of Chapais, a municipality located about 500 kilometres north of Quebec City.
Wildfires in western Quebec have prompted thousands to evacuate the area over the weekend, while the threat of encroaching flames eased slightly on the North Shore as Canadian Armed Forces geared up to fight the threat.

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel says some 5,500 residents of the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, which borders Ontario, have been relocated.

He says another 4,500 people in the North Shore community of Sept-Îles and its outskirts were also forced from their homes, but no further evacuations are planned at the moment.

Smoke rises from burning trees near Chapais, in Northern Quebec, on Friday June 2, 2023 in this image provided by the fire prevention agency known as SOPFEU. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from burning trees near Chapais, in Northern Quebec, on Friday June 2, 2023 in this image provided by the fire prevention agency known as SOPFEU. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SOPFEU Prevention and Communications-Audrey Marcoux
A fire fighter works near Chapais, in Northern Quebec, on Friday June 2, 2023 in this image provided by the fire prevention agency known as SOPFEU. View image in full screen
A fire fighter works near Chapais, in Northern Quebec, on Friday June 2, 2023 in this image provided by the fire prevention agency known as SOPFEU. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SOPFEU Prevention and Communications-Audrey Marcoux

He adds rain is expected in the area in the coming days, and the wind direction there and in Abitibi are favourable.

But the state of emergency in Sept-Îles, which sits about 890 kilometres northeast of Montreal, has been extended for five days, with evacuation orders in place at least through Monday morning.

Some 100 soldiers are set to arrive later today to lend a hand.

Click to play video: '‘Only going to get hotter’: Canada’s wildfire season off to fierce start'
‘Only going to get hotter’: Canada’s wildfire season off to fierce start

“We are facing a situation that has never been seen,” Natural Resources and Forests Minister Maite Blanchette Vezina said at a news conference involving Bonnardel and other provincial cabinet ministers.

Vezina noted residents are barred from walking in the forests of several vast regions, including Northern Quebec, Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Outaouais, the North Coast, Mauricie, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Lanaudière and the Laurentians.

A fire fighter walks down a dirt road near Chapais, in Northern Quebec, on Friday June 2, 2023 in this image provided by the fire prevention agency known as SOPFEU. View image in full screen
A fire fighter walks down a dirt road near Chapais, in Northern Quebec, on Friday June 2, 2023 in this image provided by the fire prevention agency known as SOPFEU. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SOPFEU Prevention and Communications-Audrey Marcoux

On Saturday evening, the regional municipality of Val-d’Or announced the mandatory evacuation of several areas sparked by two wildfires and poor air quality.

Located within Abitibi-Temiscamingue, the community is under a state of emergency.

Quebec forest fire prevention organization SOPFEU said no blazes are currently threatening the city of Val-d’Or itself. But public health officials recommend staying home with the windows closed due to the smoky haze engulfing the area.

Click to play video: 'Canada facing ‘extremely challenging’ wildfire season, Blair says'
Canada facing ‘extremely challenging’ wildfire season, Blair says

The number of forest fires in the province nudged up to 141 Sunday from 134 on Saturday, including 35 actively being fought by SOPFEU crews.

On Friday evening, about 2,000 residents of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, about 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal, also received a mandatory evacuation notice due to nearby blazes.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia wildfires: Rain brings relief to region, firefighters'
Nova Scotia wildfires: Rain brings relief to region, firefighters
© 2023 The Canadian Press

