300-pound grizzly bear spotted in Whistler, relocated by conservation service

An enormous grizzly bear was seen in Whistler Saturday, prompting warnings for the public.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service had to tranquilize the 300-pound female grizzly and is relocating it to a safe area.

“The COS received numerous sightings over the last 24 hours of the bear in populated areas,” a B.C. Conservation Officer Service spokesperson said.

“No aggressive bear behaviour was reported and the bear was feeding on natural food sources. In consultation with wildlife biologists, the COS made the decision to safely tranquilize, capture and relocate the grizzly.”

The bear was seen near the Fairmont Hotel shortly before the Whistler Half Marathon was due to begin.

Whistler RCMP issued a warning on Friday, telling residents to stay away from the Rainbow Lodge Historic Cabins.

The municipal government in Whistler also put out a warning to leash dogs, give bears space and never approach or feed them.

To help prevent wildlife conflicts, the COS asks the public to ensure all attractants, such as garbage, pet food and bird seed, are securely stored.

Global News has reached out to the Whistler Half Marathon for comment.