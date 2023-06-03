Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers Regina unveils cross-Canada quilt

Send this page to someone via email

An organization of women who call themselves Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers (G4G Regina) celebrated 20 years by unveiling The Grandmothers Campaign Cross-Canada Quilt.

On Saturday, the G4G Regina gathered at The Spot at Southland Mall for the quilt unveiling, inviting members of the public to stop by to visit.

The quilt, which first started in Regina, travelled to seven provinces where 25 grandmothers’ groups contributed and crafted pieces to complete the blanket

“I was so happy to work on this quilt, along with other members from G4G Regina … we created the backgrounds, the sky, the fields and the soil,” said Judy Cormier, G4G Regina member.

“It’s a great feeling and it gives me a feeling of solidarity with those grandmothers and other women. Changing it now for, you know, causes and AIDS epidemic did impact women to a large extent and continues to do that.”

Avid quilter Ted Sheard, who has been quilting since 1968, said he was amazed to see the piece completed by so many people.

“When I look at that quilt, it’s a fantastic piece because it’s the first (quilt) that I have seen that is completely applicated,” said Sheard. “The color is phenomenal. It’s so balanced and so well-designed. It’s just a stunning overall piece.”

G4G Regina also announced their fundraising milestone where they raised $1 million for the Stephen Lewis Foundation to support African grandmothers who are raising children orphaned by AIDS.

“Thank you to the community who has supported us so much over the years in terms of our fundraising efforts,” said Cormier.

G4G Regina has fundraised since 2000 by hosting dinners, concerts and an annual event called Art from the Attic. Their next fundraiser is called Treasures from the Trunk which is described as a garage sale on wheels. This will take place on June 10 from 10 – 2 p.m. in the École Monseigneur de Laval parking lot.

The quilt will remain in Regina at the Prairie Piecemakers Quilters’ Guild until June 8.