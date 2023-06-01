Northern Manitoba girl, 5, dies in suspected drowning

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old girl is dead from a suspected drowning in a northern Manitoba community.

Thompson Rural RCMP said Thursday they received a call from Brochet, an isolated, fly-in community, about a deceased child at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The child had wandered away from her home and when her family went looking for her they found her body in a nearby lake. She was rushed to the local nursing station where she was pronounced dead.

Mounties continue to investigate.