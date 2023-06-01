Menu

Canada

Northern Manitoba girl, 5, dies in suspected drowning

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 5:07 pm
A five-year-old Manitoba girl is suspected of drowning in an isolated, fly-in community. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating the death of a five-year-old girl who is believed to have drowned in a lake in an isolated northern Manitoba community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A five-year-old girl is dead from a suspected drowning in a northern Manitoba community.

Thompson Rural RCMP said Thursday they received a call from Brochet, an isolated, fly-in community, about a deceased child at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The child had wandered away from her home and when her family went looking for her they found her body in a nearby lake. She was rushed to the local nursing station where she was pronounced dead.

Mounties continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate death of Thompson teen who had been reported missing'
Manitoba RCMP investigate death of Thompson teen who had been reported missing
