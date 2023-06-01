Northern Manitoba girl, 5, dies in suspected drowning

A five-year-old girl is dead from a suspected drowning in a northern Manitoba community.
Thompson Rural RCMP said Thursday they received a call from Brochet, an isolated, fly-in community, about a deceased child at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The child had wandered away from her home and when her family went looking for her they found her body in a nearby lake. She was rushed to the local nursing station where she was pronounced dead.
Mounties continue to investigate.
Manitoba RCMP investigate death of Thompson teen who had been reported missing
Comments