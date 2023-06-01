Menu

Traffic

Multiple people transported to hospital after serious Highway 12 collision

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 3:17 pm
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston General Hospital in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston General Hospital in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A serious collision on Highway 12 south of Beaverton, Ont., involving a dump truck and multiple passenger vehicles sent a number of people to hospital Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police posted about the crash in a video just after 2 p.m.

The crash has led to all lanes on Highway 12 being closed between Beaverton and Highway 48.

Detours are in place, and people are advised to avoid the area.

The number of injured is unknown, but police say multiple people were taken to a hospital, one by air ambulance.

More details will be provided as they become available.

CrashCar crashSerious collisionHighway 12Ornge Air AmbulanceBeavertonHwy 12Highway 12 crashBeaverton crash
