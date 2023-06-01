Multiple people transported to hospital after serious Highway 12 collision

A serious collision on Highway 12 south of Beaverton, Ont., involving a dump truck and multiple passenger vehicles sent a number of people to hospital Thursday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police posted about the crash in a video just after 2 p.m.
The crash has led to all lanes on Highway 12 being closed between Beaverton and Highway 48.
Detours are in place, and people are advised to avoid the area.
Trending Now
The number of injured is unknown, but police say multiple people were taken to a hospital, one by air ambulance.
More details will be provided as they become available.
More on Canada
Comments