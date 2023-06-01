Multiple people transported to hospital after serious Highway 12 collision

See more sharing options

A serious collision on Highway 12 south of Beaverton, Ont., involving a dump truck and multiple passenger vehicles sent a number of people to hospital Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police posted about the crash in a video just after 2 p.m.

The crash has led to all lanes on Highway 12 being closed between Beaverton and Highway 48.

Serious multi-vehicle collision #Hwy12/3Con. south of Beaverton. #TorontoOPP investigating, Hwy12 closed in both directions for investigation. pic.twitter.com/OVAnHSzqep — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 1, 2023

Detours are in place, and people are advised to avoid the area.

The number of injured is unknown, but police say multiple people were taken to a hospital, one by air ambulance.

More details will be provided as they become available.