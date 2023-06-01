Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man renting home impersonates owner, applies for mortgage, takes funds: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 2:18 pm
Jay Allen MacDougall, 42, was arrested on May 25. View image in full screen
Jay Allen MacDougall, 42, was arrested on May 25. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man renting a home impersonated the owner, applied for a mortgage and then took the funds, Toronto police allege, and officers say the suspect may have committed other similar crimes.

Toronto police said in a news release Thursday that beginning in May 2021, the suspect rented a home using an online rental application.

While renting, the suspect allegedly obtained identity information on the homeowner.

The suspect then impersonated the homeowner, applied for a mortgage on the property, and collected the proceeds, police said.

On May 25, Toronto resident Jay Allen MacDougall, 42, was arrested.

Trending Now

He’s been charged with five counts of fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

MacDougall is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators believe he may have committed other similar crimes and are requesting the public to contact them with any information,” police said.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeFraudtoronto police serviceMortgageMortgage FraudToronto Mortgage Fraud
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers