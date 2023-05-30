Menu

Canada

Serious collision blocks West Broadway streets in Winnipeg

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 3:33 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in West Broadway.
A serious collision shut down parts of West Broadway early Tuesday afternoon.

Eastbound Broadway from Maryland Street to Furby Street was closed to traffic in what Winnipeg police called a “serious motor vehicle collision.”

Cst. Jason Michalyshen with the Public Information Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash and three people went to hospital in stable condition.

Eastbound traffic was being rerouted to southbound Maryland Street while westbound traffic was rerouted to northbound Sherbrook Street. Northbound traffic was being rerouted through Sara Avenue.

The scene was cleared just after 2 p.m.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Winnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg trafficTraffic accidenttraffic delaysWest BroadwaySherbrook
