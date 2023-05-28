B.C. woman on a mission to ensure air conditioning to vulnerable seniors

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Moody woman, Willy Marten, has taken matters into her own hands when it comes to protecting vulnerable seniors from heat.

For the past few summers, especially during the heat dome emergency of 2021, most British Columbians have had to find relief for themselves from the sweltering heat.

Marten has started her own campaign to help our most vulnerable citizens get that relief in their homes

“When the heat dome hit, I was absolutely gobsmacked with all the deaths that followed,” Marten told Global News.

More than 600 people died, and many were seniors living alone without a way to keep themselves cool. That gave Marten an idea.

“We need to connect people who are upgrading to heat pumps and have unused air conditions at home with people that need those air conditioners,” she said.

When Marten put up a Facebook post asking for volunteers to help donate or deliver units, one of her neighbours didn’t hesitate.

“I have a truck, I have a dolly and, thankfully, I have strength,” Lorri Farquharson Petrie said.

Farquharson Petrie also has a personal reason that pushed her to help.

“(I have) a longtime friend. His ex-partner, who was elderly, passed away in the heat dome,” she told Global News.

Recently, there’s been a heated debate over whether air conditioners should be provided by the B.C. government.

“The Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Social Development and Poverty Reduction are conducting a review into issuing cooling devices as medical equipment, and health authorities have portable air conditioners prepared for deployment to health-care facilities and care homes requiring cooling support,” the Ministry of Health staff said in a statement.

Marten, however, has a message for the B.C. government.

“Get moving. The heat is coming and seniors are at risk. They’re dehydrated, they have medical conditions and heat stroke affects them faster than any of us,” Marten said.

Marten delivered an air conditioning unit to a senior’s home on Saturday. Claus Wieneck was moved to tears when it arrived at his home.

“I would have bought it myself, yeah. But I thought the money … I should really keep it for my friend, he’s in a wheelchair. We never know what we have to buy for him.” Wieneck said.

For Marten, it’s on to the next delivery and the next senior who she can help. She said it’s a gratifying endeavor and something she is not stopping any time soon.