Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vehicle takes flight and crashes into side of house near Halifax

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 11:58 am
RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle colliding into the side of a home in Fall River, N.S., at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle colliding into the side of a home in Fall River, N.S., at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of a home in Fall River, N.S., were awoken on Sunday morning to the shock that a vehicle had just driven into the side of their house.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a call at about 3:30 a.m. that a Jeep Cherokee had lost control and driven off Highway 2, went through a fence, and crashed into a home, wedging itself into the side of the property.

“The driver of the Cherokee is a 17-year-old female, she was uninjured and taken by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution, she was the only occupant in the vehicle,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, public information officer for the Nova Scotia RCMP.

He said that the homeowners were also safe, as there was nobody in the area of the house where the vehicle crashed.

A photo of the crash shortly after first responders arrived on the scene. View image in full screen
A photo of the crash shortly after first responders arrived on the scene. RCMP

“There is a curve in the road, the road kind of curves to the right, and the vehicle basically failed to negotiate that curve, went off the road, and then through the fence and into the house,” Marshall said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He said that a breathalyzer was used at the scene of the incident and the driver of the vehicle provided a “zero result”, which indicates that there was no alcohol present in their system.

The RCMP is continuing its investigation.

More on Canada
RCMPCar crashFall RiverFall River NSHalifax car crashcar drives into housecar drives into house halifaxfall river car crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers