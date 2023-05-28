Vehicle takes flight and crashes into side of house near Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a home in Fall River, N.S., were awoken on Sunday morning to the shock that a vehicle had just driven into the side of their house.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a call at about 3:30 a.m. that a Jeep Cherokee had lost control and driven off Highway 2, went through a fence, and crashed into a home, wedging itself into the side of the property.

“The driver of the Cherokee is a 17-year-old female, she was uninjured and taken by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution, she was the only occupant in the vehicle,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, public information officer for the Nova Scotia RCMP.

He said that the homeowners were also safe, as there was nobody in the area of the house where the vehicle crashed.

View image in full screen A photo of the crash shortly after first responders arrived on the scene. RCMP

“There is a curve in the road, the road kind of curves to the right, and the vehicle basically failed to negotiate that curve, went off the road, and then through the fence and into the house,” Marshall said.

He said that a breathalyzer was used at the scene of the incident and the driver of the vehicle provided a “zero result”, which indicates that there was no alcohol present in their system.

The RCMP is continuing its investigation.