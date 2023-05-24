33-year-old Nigerian-born Canadian woman runs for Regina Coronation Park seat

A 33-year-old Nigerian-born Canadian woman is running for the vacant provincial seat in the Regina Coronation Park constituency.

Nulee Manegbo started her work life with the City of Regina and since then, has grown to work with politicians. She currently works as a research officer at the government caucus office.

“When I first entered into the legislative building, I was doing administrative work at the height of COVID. I got hired in February of 2020. So, it really just opened up my eyes and passion to helping people,” said Manegbo. “I mean helping people find answers to what might be in their lives. Moving over to the caucus building or the caucus office and doing more work with the MLA staff, we get access to basically all of them. This really opened my eyes to how I can serve people better and what I can do to add my voice to those conversations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Manegbo arrived in Canada from Togo with her Nigerian parents 25 years ago. Her father, a civil rights activist, was part of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP). There was a movement against the group and because of that, her family had to escape persecution, Manegbo said.

Manegbo is one of the three nominees running for the vacant provincial seat in the Regina Coronation Park constituency. She believes being the youngest among those running in the constituency and the only woman sets her apart.

“I saw it as a challenge. But I think in life we all meet challenges, whether it be a physical challenge or a mental challenge,” she said. “We just have to push through it. Everyone faces it in different ways. It’s about how we handle it, the lessons we learn from it, how we continue to push forward.”

Manegbo says it’s time for the voice of a woman of colour to be heard in the legislative assembly.

“I am running because I wanted to add myself my voice to the conversation. I noticed that within politics there is a small, smaller group of women that are there right now,” Manegbo said. “I want to make sure that women feel empowered enough to step into that space and add their voice to all the conversations.”

Voting is Saturday, May 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. Mark Docherty has held the district since 2011 but announced his departure earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement