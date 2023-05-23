Ontario youth camp leader charged in historical sex assaults: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario youth camp leader has been charged after an investigation into historical sex assaults and officers believe there may be more victims, police say.

The Ottawa Police Service said in a statement Tuesday that alleged sex assaults occurred between 1998 and 2001.

Police said in 1997, a man was employed at a youth leadership camp near London, Ont., where he met the victim. The following year, the man allegedly visited her in Ottawa and “the sexual assaults began,” police said.

“In subsequent years that the victim attended the camp, the sexual assaults continued,” police allege.

During that time, the camp moved to a location in Orillia.

Forty-eight-year-old Philip Doucette of Minneapolis, Minnesota has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and sexual interference with a person under 16 years old.

Doucette was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police said they believe there may be other victims and added that Doucette worked at the camp from around 1996 to 2005.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Ottawa police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.