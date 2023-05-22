Princess Anne wraps up three-day visit to N.B. with tour of regimental museum

Send this page to someone via email

Princess Anne wrapped her three-day visit in New Brunswick by visiting the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise’s) Regimental Museum.

It was a blistering day with strong, heavy wind and rain, but that didn’t stop the nearly 50 people who showed up to catch a glimpse of her.

One of them was Yvonne Smith.

Smith just finished touring England, getting a tour of Westminster Abbey. She has always loved the Royal family including a fondness for Princess Anne.

She saw King Charles twice when he visited Saint John.

“We had to come because Anne is the only daughter and she represents, I think, the monarchy and duty and service,” she said.

Smith said she thinks the Princess Royal is one of the hardest working royals, showing how key women are to the future of the monarchy.

Smith and her sister Lisa McFarlane brought Princess Anne a gift, which they were able to give her.

“It’s made of twine and crocheted cotton, so just simple, I hope she enjoys it,” McFarlane said.

Princess Anne was in New Brunswick to get an up close look at the regiment of which she is colonel-in-chief, the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise’s).

The regiment pre-dates confederation and is celebrating 175 years.

Each visit by Princess Anne featured an inspection of those serving in the unit. It was originally based in Sussex, and much of the regiment still resides in the community.

All of its members are part-time, meaning they spend time working outside their military duties.

The 8th Canadian Hussars Regimental Museum is on display inside the Intercontinental Railway Station, where many people left to go to war and never made it home.

For the unit, it was a great experience to see their colonel-in-chief in person.

“It always nice to have a member of the royal family come visit, especially someone so connected to the regiment,” said Cpt. Valerie O’Hara.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne had a similar feeling. He was able to sit beside Princess Anne for the ceremony and was with her during a tour of the museum.

“It’s exciting to know you’re going to be meeting royalty, but when you actually sit down and speak with them one-on-one, it’s a wonderful experience that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” he said.