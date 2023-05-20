Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspected impaired driver in custody after ‘multiple’ Toronto crashes: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 20, 2023 2:35 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspected impaired driver who officers believe may have been involved in a number of minor collisions.

Police responded to a collision around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Steeles Avenue near Bathurst Street.

In a tweet, the force said a man was in custody after he allegedly fled the scene of the collision. He was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Const. Cindy Chung told Global News the driver of the vehicle was suspected to be impaired. He was the only person injured in the crash on Steeles Avenue.

Chung said police thought he may have been involved in “multiple” other minor crashes.

Click to play video: 'Police continue search efforts for Toronto man with Down syndrome, missing for 5 days'
Police continue search efforts for Toronto man with Down syndrome, missing for 5 days
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSToronto crashToronto CollisionBathurst StreetSteeles Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers