Suspected impaired driver in custody after ‘multiple’ Toronto crashes: police

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspected impaired driver who officers believe may have been involved in a number of minor collisions.

Police responded to a collision around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Steeles Avenue near Bathurst Street.

In a tweet, the force said a man was in custody after he allegedly fled the scene of the collision. He was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Const. Cindy Chung told Global News the driver of the vehicle was suspected to be impaired. He was the only person injured in the crash on Steeles Avenue.

Chung said police thought he may have been involved in “multiple” other minor crashes.