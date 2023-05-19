Major inter-provincial drug trafficking operation taken down by Sask. RCMP, Regina Police

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people from across western Canada are being charged after a “major” inter-provincial drug trafficking operation was taken down by Saskatchewan RCMP and Regina Police.

The investigation began nearly a year ago on March 30, 2022, when the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime division began an inter-provincial drug trafficking investigation targeting a prolific drug network supplying large amounts of illicit drugs across Western Canada.

On May 11 and 12, 2023, search warrants were executed in Weyburn and Moose Jaw, Sask., and Vancouver and Burnaby, B.C. In total, 10 individuals were arrested without incident and 54 Criminal Code charges have been laid.

In total, officers seized approximately 3.36 kg of MDMA, 8.95 kg of cocaine and 28.17 kg of methamphetamine. The cocaine seized has been tested and resulted in purity levels as high as 97 per cent.

View image in full screen A close up of the drugs seized by Saskatchewan RCMP. Courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

“This investigation has demonstrated the presence of illicit drugs in small towns and rural areas — it is not strictly a big city issue,” said Andrew Farquhar, the officer in charge of RCMP FSOC in Saskatchewan.

“When we look at the impact of drug trafficking in our communities, there is violence and property crime. We know the abuse of drugs fuels deadly addictions which ruin the lives of Canadians every day… Our goal is to prevent illicit drugs from entering our communities in the first place.”

The following were charged and arrested:

27-year-old Nikola Galic from Burnaby, B.C.

26-year-old Cassandra Beckett-Benjamin from Toronto (arrested in Burnaby, B.C.)

41-year-old Zlatko Mandaric from Burnaby, B.C.

28-year old Sasa Bilusic from Moose Jaw, Sask.

22-year-old Braylen Breton from Moose Jaw, Sask.

41-year-old Jamie Neufeld (female) from Weyburn, Sask.

36-year-old Courtney Austin from Moose Jaw, Sask.

40-year-old Mitch Schoffer from Moose Jaw, Sask.

Two individuals were released without charges laid.

“Bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion has not only disrupted criminal activity at multiple levels, but has also created a significant hole in the pockets of local, national and international crime groups,” superintendent Trent Stevely, in charge of the Investigative Services Division at the Regina Police Service said.

“This seizure by police means these illicit drugs will never be on our streets in Saskatchewan, victimizing our communities.”

Galic will appear in Regina Provincial Court next on June 6. All others will appear in Regina Provincial Court next on June 19, 2023.

And while many were charged, the investigation is ongoing.