Northumberland County homelessness funding sees historic increase from Ontario

Northumberland County warden Mandy Martin says provincial funding of over $2 million to address homelessness comes at a “critical time” for the region.

On Friday, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini announced over $2M for the Homelessness Prevention Program in Northumberland County to help vulnerable residents in the county by expanding supportive housing and homelessness prevention programs.

The funding, which he says is a 48-per cent increase, is supported through the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Our government recognizes the housing crisis Ontario is in and understands that those who are un-housed or in precarious living situations are at particular risk,” said Piccini. “These Ontarians deserve the wrap-around supports needed to give them dignity and a leg-up.

“We value the important work our service partner Northumberland County provides, and this historic investment that represents a 48% increase will help our community’s most vulnerable get the resources they need.”

Northumberland County encompasses Cobourg, the municipalities of Port Hope, Trent Hills and Brighton and the townships of Alnwick/Haldimand, Cramahe and Hamilton.

Martin says the funding will enable to the county to work with community partners to enhance vital emergency shelter, outreach and housing assistance resources.

“This investment comes at a critical time for our community,” said Martin. “Northumberland, like municipalities across the province, is facing dual crises of housing affordability and homelessness.

“This will help to address the immediate needs of vulnerable members of our community, and improve outcomes for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.”

The county will also create a new “Housing Stability” program to provide long-term rent relief measures to eligible households.

This year the province is providing $190.5M to service managers like the county across Ontario. Another $11.5M is invested in the Indigenous Support Housing program.