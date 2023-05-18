Menu

Canada

Telus offering buyouts after push in customer service tech, self-serve options

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 1:31 pm
Tech layoffs: Seek legal advice, negotiate terms if you’ve lost your job, experts say
Telus says it’s offering buyouts to a large group of employees and anticipates several hundred workers will take them.

The Vancouver-based telecommunications company says in a statement that the buyouts come as a result of significant investments it’s made in customer service technology and self-serve options for customers.

Spokeswoman Brandi Merker says the company offered the package to a large group of employees in order to be fair and equitable.

She says the company has the right to limit how many buyout packages are taken.

According to Telus’ annual report, the company had 108,500 active employees in 2022.

The annual report says that changes in customer preferences stemming in part from the pandemic led to a major acceleration of Telus’ digital transformation and of self-serve options for customers.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

