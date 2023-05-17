Suspects arrested following Austin Street homicide: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested two men in connection with the stabbing death of Kevin James Wescoupe.
They said the men confronted Wescoupe and another victim on May 2 at approximately 1:15 a.m., in the 100 block of Austin Street North. After being stabbed, the two victims were transported to the hospital, but Wescoupe succumbed to his injuries. The other victim, a 38-year-old man, was considered to be in stable condition.
Officers arrested 24-year-old Taylor Brandon Lee Flett and 23-year-old Kevin Cook McKay on May 15 without incident. They are charged with offences including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
The two remain in police custody.
