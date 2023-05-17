Menu

Canada

Suspects arrested following Austin Street homicide: Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 1:54 pm
Winnipeg police arrested two men in connection with the stabbing death of Kevin James Wescoupe on May 2. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police arrested two men in connection with the stabbing death of Kevin James Wescoupe on May 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police have arrested two men in connection with the stabbing death of Kevin James Wescoupe.

They said the men confronted Wescoupe and another victim on May 2 at approximately 1:15 a.m., in the 100 block of Austin Street North. After being stabbed, the two victims were transported to the hospital, but Wescoupe succumbed to his injuries. The other victim, a 38-year-old man, was considered to be in stable condition.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Taylor Brandon Lee Flett and 23-year-old Kevin Cook McKay on May 15 without incident. They are charged with offences including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The two remain in police custody.

