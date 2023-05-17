Police investigate sex offence tied to youth seeking cleaning job in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged an Oakville, Ont. man with a sex offence involving a youth seeking a potential cleaning job at a residence.

Investigators say the young female was invited to the Halton Region home and upon arriving, was told she would be paid but not actually have to do any work.

It’s alleged the accused offered wine and made sexual comments.

The victim reached out to police after fleeing the residence.

The 57-year-old accused, identified by Halton police in a release, was arrested on Friday and charged with a single “sexual touching” offence.

No other details were provided by investigators who say the probe is ongoing. They suspect there are more victims.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.