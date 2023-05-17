Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Police investigate sex offence tied to youth seeking cleaning job in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 5:20 pm
Halton Regional Police have charged an Oakville man in sex offence investigation that began in May 2023. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police have charged an Oakville man in sex offence investigation that began in May 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have charged an Oakville, Ont. man with a sex offence involving a youth seeking a potential cleaning job at a residence.

Investigators say the young female was invited to the Halton Region home and upon arriving, was told she would be paid but not actually have to do any work.

It’s alleged the accused offered wine and made sexual comments.

The victim reached out to police after fleeing the residence.

The 57-year-old accused, identified by Halton police in a release, was arrested on Friday and charged with a single “sexual touching” offence.

No other details were provided by investigators who say the probe is ongoing. They suspect there are more victims.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Poilievre accuses Liberals of adding a 2nd ‘carbon tax’ during question period'
Poilievre accuses Liberals of adding a 2nd ‘carbon tax’ during question period
Related News
Sexual AssaultOakvillehalton policeHalton RegionOakville newsSexual Touchinghalton newsSex offenceOakville police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers