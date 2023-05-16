Manitoba announces sustainable community funding

Send this page to someone via email

More community clubs and municipalities in need of cash for renovations or upgrades will get their share of an annual fund, the province announced Tuesday morning.

More than 400 community clubs and municipalities across Manitoba are the latest to receive funding through the province’s Building Sustainable Communities Program, totalling over $25 million across 428 projects this year.

A provincial press release highlighted over $1 million for nine projects, including $122,000 for a replacement evaporator condenser at Gateway Recreation Centre.

“The replacement of the existing evaporative condenser will make it much easier to freeze arena ice thus allowing us the opportunity to offer additional programs for all children, adults and seniors in the community,” Len Fabris, president of the rec centre, said in the Tuesday release.

Fabris added that the replacement will allow for year-round use of ice at the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

Other capital projects featured in the announcement are $300,000 to Lighthouse Evangelistic Association for renovations and an addition to the Lighthouse Mission and $300,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Thompson to build an addition to its youth centre for expanded program capacity.

For this year’s round of funding the province approved $12 million for 368 local and regional projects, while $13 million was dedicated to 60 larger-scale projects.

Established in 2019, the Building Sustainable Communities Program was designed to cut red tape for municipalities and non-profit organizations in need of cash. BSC projects can receive up to 50 per cent for eligible costs, with $75,000 for regular projects and $300,000 for larger-scale capital projects.

To date, the program has doled out over $82 million to 1,745 projects, the press release states.