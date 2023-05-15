SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Afternoons with Rob Breakenridge
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Calgary prepares for 2023 flood season

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 2:58 pm
Flooded streets in northeast Calgary on Sunday, June 14, 2020. View image in full screen
Flooded streets in northeast Calgary on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Courtesy: Christian Ravary
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Calgary says its annual flood preparations are complete and it is ready for the start of river flood season.

The city says rain and an early melting snowpack have resulted in higher river flows than normal for mid-May, but Calgary’s chance of flooding this year is currently considered normal.

“We’re seeing below-average alpine snowpack levels this year. And our long-term forecasts predict normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures over the next couple of months,” said Sandy Davis, the river engineering team lead.

Conditions and forecasts can change dramatically and quickly for mountain-fed rivers, and Davis is reminding Calgarians that flooding can’t be completely prevented.

Story continues below advertisement

“If your property is at risk of flooding, it’s important to take a few steps so you can be ready. And for those of us who love to enjoy our beautiful river pathways and parks, it’s also important to exercise caution around riverbanks because fast-moving water can cause erosion and destabilization,” says Davis.

The city says since the 2013 flood, Calgary has built a flood-resilient city, thanks to significant infrastructure investments that have reduced the flood risk by 55 per cent to date.

The City of Calgary has additional flood mitigation projects such as the Sunnyside flood barrier and the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir. These projects are slated for completion in 2025 and the city hopes Calgary’s flood risk will be reduced by a total of 70 per cent from these efforts.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

To stay safe, the city recommends staying informed on river conditions, which can change quickly with little warning. It says residents should review online flood maps, protect their home and belongings in the event a flood does happen and prepare an evacuation plan.

You can visit the City of Calgary website for daily river conditions, boating advisories and to sign up for alerts to stay informed.

More on Canada
FloodCalgary FloodingFlood season2013 FloodSpringbank Off-stream ReservoirFlood Mapsevacuation planCalgary Flood Seasonsunnyside flood barrier
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers